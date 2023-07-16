New yoga class might make you take a splash into Kal Lake

Chelsey Mutter

Ever wanted to try yoga? What about with the added pressure of falling into the lake as you try a downward facing dog?

Now you can – for free.

Shannon Wright, owner of Oxygen Yoga & Fitness, is offering standup paddleboard yoga classes for the rest of summer.

She hopes they'll be a way to build community.

“Get the community together and do some paddleboard yoga, in nature's playground,” says Wright.

Michele Rauter is the instructor for the waterbound classes on Kalamalka Lake and says they’re all about playing around, together.

Falling into the lake is a definite possibility, but Rauter says that’s part of the fun.

“We’re on the water, which means (if we fall in) we just go in the water – and it’s a beautiful place to be,” she says.

Classes will take place at least twice a month, but Wright hopes to be able to offer them once a week. To find out when classes are, keep your eyes on the studio’s social media pages. Oxygen's Facebook and Instagram will both have schedule updates.

To register, Wright asks that people WhatsApp or text her at 250-556-YOGA (9642). That way Wright can ensure there’s enough space in the class.

Paddle boarding or yoga experience isn’t required. Rauter says she builds the classes based on attendees' experience and comfort.

No paddleboard? No problem. Wright has four boards that attendees can use if needed. She just asks people to let her know when they sign up.

Wright also hopes to spread the word about Oxygen Yoga, which is expected to open next fall.

Part of a franchise, Wright says she practised at Oxygen when she lived near a studio. Now that she’s living in the Okanagan, she’s bringing the franchise here.

The studio will be on Anderson Way, and Wright says it hasn’t started being built yet. The goal is to have the studio open in fall 2024.