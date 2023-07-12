Remote fire sensors weren't fully operational for Sunday's fire at Ellison Provincial Park

Photo: SenseNet

Gas-sensing technology aimed at alerting Vernon Fire Rescue before wildfires grow fell short of its intended goal.

Sunday’s fire at Ellison Provincial Park was proof more work needs to be done on the SenseNet wildfire detection system.

Twenty remote-sensing devices were mounted on trees near Ellison late last year as part of a pilot project between UBC and SenseNet Technologies of Vancouver.

Ten more were installed near Vernon Airport.

Along with being able to measure increasing levels of CO2, the devices record humidity and temperature. Any changes are detected by AI reading algorithms.

Sunday’s fire was the project’s first “real world experience,” says Shahab Bahrami, chief technical officer with SenseNet.

“Around 12:05 p.m., our sensors could detect abnormal CO2 levels,” says Bahrami.

“It was our first abnormal event close to a sensor, and that shows our system can detect abnormalities.”

But what happened with that information is where the system flatlined.

“We have missing communication information,” admits Bahrami, explaining the information has to expand beyond the current use of push notifications.

“This is testing a new, innovative solution, and there are several steps,” he says.

As early as next week, SenseNet is hoping to have Vernon Fire Rescue set up with tablets. Notifications via text messaging and emails will also be added to alerts sent to the fire department.

“Vernon Fire Rescue and the scientists who are running the pilot project are in the final stages of setting up components of the SenseNet system, and we expect it to go live soon,” City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier said in an email.

She expects an update to go to city council next month.

“I’m very happy with the results,” says Bahrami, who notes the sensors detected a problem a full half hour before people reported seeing smoke.

“It means there is hope in the future to be in high-risk areas and detect sooner than any other method of fire detection,” he says, making it faster even than satellite imaging.

Along with plans to install 50 more sensors around Vernon, Bahrami says the company will be adding optical imaging or cameras to a few "high-risk" locations as well.