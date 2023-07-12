Friends and family of missing women rally on steps of Vernon RCMP

Tracey Prediger

The mother of Caitlyn Potts, a missing indigenous woman, was joined by friends and family on the steps of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment Tuesday afternoon.

They burned sage for smudging ceremonies, lit candles in memory of their loved ones and renewed their call for justice.

27 year old Caitlyn Potts was last seen in February of 2016. She was a victim of human trafficking and may have been addicted to drugs.

Although her family fears the worst, her body has never been found.

Priscilla Potts is Caitlyn’s mom, “The family is still suffering,” says Potts who desperately wants information about her daughter’s demise. “We don’t have any answers… I know we have to live through it, but we have to keep pushing.”

Caitlyn’s son Shane will soon turn 18. Up to now, his involvement has been as an observer, watching his family deal with his Mom’s disappearance. “I’ve already accepted the situation,” Shane says, “But it’s also good to have some sort of ending to it.”

The call for justice was not only for the case of Caitlyn Potts. Ashley Simpson, Nicole Bell and Deanna Wertz are also missing from their communities of Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Enderby. Their families are still waiting for answers from police. Jody Leon believes too many local families are still waiting on police for answers.

“I would like them to be able to have closure,” says Jody Leon, who is an advocate for local murdered and missing women.

Leon believes police could be recirculating age enhanced pictures of the missing. And in the case of 17 year old Traci Genereaux whose body was found on the family farm of a violent sex offender, police should be pushing for murder charges. “I want to feel safe in our community as women,” Leon says.

Members of the HOPE outreach team were also hand and share the same goal of women’s safety encouraging sex trade workers to tell them about any violence or “bad dates” they experience. “ We are always trying to bridge that gap between women and the RCMP,” says Interim Director Shay Still.

While the rally took place on the steps of the Vernon detachment of RCMP, most case files of missing local women have already been handed over to the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit.