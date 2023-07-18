Vernon supportive housing to get overdose detection, help-call system

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Overdose detection sensors and help buttons are coming into use in Vernon supportive housing.

This comes as the province continues to grapple with the overdose crisis.

Turning Points spokesperson Laurie Case says Vernon facilities will be using the 'Brave' system, which has just been installed.

"The safety of our residents is our priority. This new system is a tool for us to manage the risks that are ever present in this devastating drug toxicity public health emergency," said Case.

"This also provides one more option for residents to reach help in case of an emergency in their unit."

Buttons and sensors are being installed at all Turning Points supportive housing sites. Fifty-two will go into use at My Place, and another 52 at The Crossings.

The goal of the system is to prevent deaths from overdose, but the buttons aren't limited to people planning to use drugs.

Other reasons residents might use the system include if they’re feeling unwell, needing mental health support, or witnessing/experiencing violence.

In-unit buttons will be hooked up to responder phones for staff or peer responders to answer.

The buttons allow residents to request safety checks from staff – one button press requests a check-in within five minutes, while two or more presses call for immediate response.

"Either way, the person responding can grab their naloxone kit and other safety supplies and head to the location indicated in the alert received on the responder phone," Brave explains.

Staff will receive the alert as a text message, which they reply to with 'OK' to indicate they're on their way.

The sensors will be installed in washrooms.

A door sensor activates the system, and a ceiling sensor then monitors for movement and time.

If there is no movement after a specified time, it will trigger a wellness check.

The system also hopes to reduce stress on staff in supportive housing units by reducing the number of fatalities from overdoses.

Systems to reverse ODs have been popping up more frequently as the overdose crisis shows no signs of abating.

Interior Health issued a toxic drug alert for Vernon Saturday, only a few days after its previous drug alert ended on July 4.