Salmon Arm man killed in crash on business trip, but family not entitled to survivor benefits

A BC Workers' Compensation appeal tribunal has ruled that a Salmon Arm man killed in a chain-reaction crash on the Coquihalla Highway in 2019 was not working at the time, and thus his family is not entitled to survivor benefits.

In a June 21 decision, WCAT vice-chair Herb Morton found that Robert Nash stopping at the scene of a crash constituted a "distinct departure" from his work, even though he was returning from a business trip to the coast at the time.

Nash was killed May 16, 2019, near Larson Hill.

He was driving home from a trade show when he came across a collision between a Nissan Micra and a semi.

He stopped to offer assistance as the couple in the car exchanged insurance information with the truck driver.

Nash offered to drive them into Merritt and loaded their belongings into the back of his truck when a Porsche Cayman lost control and struck Nash and the Micra.

Then, the driver of a Buick also lost control, hitting both the Porsche and Nash, a second time.

The three accidents occurred on a Thursday, prior to the Victoria Day long weekend. Witnesses stated about an inch of water was running across the highway during heavy rain at the time.

The court action was brought by Nash's wife and children, however VSA Highway Maintenance was the applicant for the ruling on whether Nash was working and thus covered by WorkSafe, presumably to avoid any civil action against the company.

A trial on the matter is slated to begin Sept. 18 in BC Supreme Court in Vernon.

The RCMP report from the accident stated there were no injuries in the first collision. In the second crash, the Porsche collided with the concrete barrier, and then hit the Nissan. Nash was struck by the Porsche, and the Nissan couple were hit by their own car. Nash was thrown into the far northbound lane.



The Buick then struck the Porsche and Nash.



Nash was pronounced dead at the scene. The Nissan occupants were flown to hospital by helicopter with critical, life-threatening injuries, the truck driver had minor injuries, as did the Porsche driver and passenger. The Buick occupants were not injured.

Nash's wife submitted an application for workers compensation survivor benefits on June 19, 2019.

However, Morton found "that in stopping to provide assistance at the scene of the first accident, Mr. Nash made a distinct departure (from his employment) of a personal nature. While involving the passage of only a short period of time, this stop was not of a nature which was incidental to his employment-related travel...

"His actions, in stopping to render assistance at the scene of an accident, involved the emergency action of a public-spirited citizen. Accidents on well-traveled highways are a risk of travel generally, rather than being specific to the circumstances of Mr. Nash's employment."

Morton found Nash's actions in stopping to render assistance did not occur in the course of his employment nor did they arise out of his employment.

The decision confirmed that of the WorkSafe case manager on the file, in September 2019.

The truck driver described the scene at the time of the incident as: "Chaos. People running all over the place."

Daniel Popescu, the Porsche driver, testified: "Just before I hit the barrier, through the left side of my eye, I could see on ... people and a car. Then I felt like I hit something with the left side of my car, and then the car spun around after hitting the other car."



A few seconds later, his vehicle was struck by the Buick.

"Prior to the third collision, he saw Mr. Nash on his back on the ground but still breathing and that he saw the white car drive over Mr. Nash prior to colliding with Mr. Popescu's vehicle," the records state.



The Buick driver had no recollection of seeing or running over a body on the highway.



VSA's lawyer submitted that in stopping, Nash exposed himself "to risks that he would not have encountered had he simply continued on his journey without stopping."