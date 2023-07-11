Province says traffic lights coming in wake of highway pedestrian fatality in Enderby

Photo: Google Street View

Traffic signals will be installed at the Highway 97A intersection where a Splatsin man was struck and killed on Canada Day.

The Ministry of Transportation says it is moving ahead with signals "to improve safety for pedestrians and vehicles" at the busy intersection of Canyon Road in Enderby.

"The design for this safety upgrade is on schedule to be completed this summer, with construction expected to be completed this fall," the ministry said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The improvements will be done in collaboration with Splatsin First Nation, supported by Enderby, and the District of Sicamous.

Harry Jones Jr., 62, was killed July 1 as he crossed the highway in a marked crosswalk at the intersection.

Minister of Transportation Rob Flemming, the chief and council of Splatsin, and mayor and council of Enderby gave their condolences in a joint release.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to the family of Harry Jones Jr., especially his children and all of his friends and communities that are affected by this tragic accident," they said.

A wake was held for Jones on Friday, where his artwork was showcased.

A funeral took place on Monday at the Splatsin Cemetery.

Councillor Sabrina Vergata said Jones' passing hit the community hard.

"We are all in mourning for our dear Harry, who was simply trying to cross the road at a designated crosswalk," she said.