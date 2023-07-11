Summer Festival returns to Swan Lake Market & Garden

Photo: Facebook: Swan Lake Market & Garden

Vernonites and visitors alike looking for something to do this weekend can visit the Swan Lake Summer Festival.

Put on by Swan Lake Market & Garden, it's back Saturday and Sunday and the market says it will be a weekend of family fun.

On stage will be Kath and the Tomkats from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The Vernon Community Music School will also be showcasing a mixed variety on Saturday and Sunday.

A kids zone will be set up for little ones to enjoy. It will have swings, slides, a climbing net, and a sand pile.

Kiki the Eco Elf will be painting faces, doing magic and hosting dance parties. A dunk tank will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with balls cost $10 for three. Proceeds will be going to the Canadian Red Cross, anyone interested in being dunked can sign up here.

The market says it has “16 Market Huts filled with our local suppliers and vendors”.

There will also be food for attendees to enjoy. The Rez Stop will be serving on Saturday. Two Sparrow Catering and Ms. Donna’s Bannock with be on-site both Saturday and Sunday. While Wicked Waffles will be available Sunday.