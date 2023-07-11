Unconscious woman dumped out of vehicle in downtown Vernon

Photo: Surveillance image

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Vernon RCMP say they are investigating after an unconscious woman was left in a downtown Vernon parking lot Sunday night.

Officers responded to the suspicious occurrence on 34th Street about 10 p.m.

Witnesses say a man in a full-size grey or silver SUV drove into the parking lot of Aloha Laundry, pulled a woman out of the vehicle, and then drove away.

"A bystander went over and checked on the unconscious woman, who was suffering an apparent drug overdose, and administered first aid until medical assistance arrived," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The woman was revived at the scene and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect driver is described as being a larger man with grey hair, says Terleski.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-11749

ORIGINAL: 12:25 p.m.

An unconscious woman was dumped out of a vehicle in downtown Vernon Sunday night.

BC Emergency Health Services confirms paramedics were called at 10 p.m. for a "medical incident" on the 2800 block of 34th Street.

The woman was dragged out of a light-coloured SUV and dumped on the pavement in the parking lot of the Aloha Laundry and Cafe.

The vehicle then drove away.

Residents of nearby buildings witnessed the incident and rushed out to help the woman.

BCEHS confirms one patient was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Their condition was not given.

RCMP have yet to issue any statement on the incident.

However, just 15 minutes later, an unresponsive person was found inside a vehicle on Alexis Park Drive.

The individual was declared deceased at the scene.

Police say no criminality is suspected in that incident.

It's not known if they are connected, but on Saturday a toxic drug alert was issued for Vernon by Interior Health.

A substance known as down being sold on the street contains high concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepines, IH warns.

Use comes with a high risk of overdose and death.