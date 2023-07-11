VSAR to share provincial funding for search and rescue volunteer groups

Photo: VSAR

Even with almost $6 million in provincial funding, BC search and rescue groups are forced to fundraise for the bulk of their costs.

BCSARA represents ground search and rescue groups across the province and will take just $1 million to cover its daily operations, which include public safety education and critical incident stress management programs.

The remaining almost $5 million will be shared amongst the 78 volunteer groups across the province.

Each group will receive an average of $63,000, including Vernon Search and Rescue, says Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

While Vernon’s vast backcountry offers year round fun, the terrain also comes with risks.

Chris Mushumanski, president of BCSARA says the funding pays for lifesaving rescue equipment, training, safety gear for the volunteers, and admin costs, such as insurance.

The money also funds BC AdventureSmart, an outdoor education program.

British Columbia's search and rescue volunteers are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – with no cost to the individuals they rescue.

Emergency services can be reached by dialing 911 or if using a satellite phone, through the Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.

SAR groups can only be activated by a requesting agency, such as the police or paramedics, but BCSARA suggests not waiting 24 hours to report someone overdue or missing.