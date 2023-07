Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A collision is slowing traffic at the busy intersection of Highway 97 and 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

The crash appears to be between a Honda Civic and Chevrolet pickup.

The collision doesn't appear to be serious, with relatively minor damage to the vehicles involved.

Fire trucks have the intersection partially blocked.

Two ambulances were on scene, but have left. It's not known if anyone was seriously hut in the incident.