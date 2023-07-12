Sunflower Festival returns to Spallumcheen this fall

Photo: Bloom Flower Festivals

While a May heat wave cut Spallumcheen's Bloom Tulip Festival two weeks short, the upcoming Sunflower Festival is shaping up for spectacular display this fall.

Bloom Flower Festivals founder Alexis Szarek says the planting and dates were moved a month to put the festival in September.

"We wanted to give families a chance to enjoy the sunflowers in the fall, when the weather is just a little cooler for people and after the busy-ness of back to school,” says Szarek.

Dates for this year's festival are Sept. 21-Oct. 1.

She describes the eight acres of sunflowers as "a pretty magical place to be."

More than 200,000 sunflower seeds of nearly 20 varieties are being planted this week – from the familiar golden yellow to dark, chocolate reds, dwarf whites, and 'strawberry lemonade' varieties.

A 19+ Sunflowers & Cider event will feature Farmstrong Cider and a charcuterie cup from Wedge Cheesery on Friday and Saturday nights; and a locals night Sept. 25 gives Armstrong and Spallumcheen residents entry with a food bank donation.

"We know how much everyone loves Farmstrong Cider, which is just down the road, so we thought this would be a fun and refreshing new way to enjoy the sunflowers at sunset. It’s just beautiful out there at that time," says Szarek.

Monet Meets Merlot paint nights will return, along with yoga in the sunflowers, and more.

Stay and play with activities including yard Jenga, X&O tables, bean bag toss, mini putt, or bring a picnic.

Bloom Sunflower Festival is located at 5050 Knob Hill Rd., in Spallumcheen.

Tickets are available at bloomflowerfestivals.com.