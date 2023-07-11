Vernon Schubert Centre 'limping along' - needs volunteers, equipment

Photo: Schubert Centre

Vernon’s Schubert Centre desperately needs some helping hands.

The centre needs more volunteers – and a new dishwasher.

Acting manager Diane Weaver says the organization is “limping along” right now during the slow summer months, but will need more help come September, when things pick back up.

It’s a renewed plea for help after Schubert put a call out in May for Meals on Wheels volunteers.

“It really hasn't changed much from before. It's just that we are very low on volunteers. And we need people to help in pretty well all areas,” says Weaver.

On top of that, the centre is dealing with a broken-down dishwasher.

Weaver says they managed to fix it, but once the appliance starts to break down, it won’t stop. She says they’re considering starting a fundraising event to buy a new dishwasher or hoping a sponsor may step forward.

The downtown Vernon centre looks to help seniors maintain quality of life through social and recreational programs and services. But, Weaver says people of all ages are welcome to enjoy the centre’s services.

“This is a place where people can come and they can have fun, you know, play games,” says Weaver.

“They can come into the coffee shop and have lunch. They can go down to the thrift store, it's not age dependent. And people can rent our venues for different events.”

Many of those services are looking for volunteers. Schubert needs help in its kitchen, at the front desk, coffee shop, thrift store, Meals on Wheels and more.

Weaver says anyone interested in volunteering can call the centre at 250-549-4201.