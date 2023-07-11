Spallumcheen wildfire now under control, says township

Photo: Sylvia Voets Horseshoe Lake fire on Friday afternoon.

The Township of Spallumcheen says the Horseshoe Lake wildfire is now considered 'under control'.

Local fire department and BC Wildfire Service crews remain on site above Grandview Flats, working on any hot spots as they occur.

The Emergency Operations Centre remains active.

Terrain on the mountainside fire proved to be a challenge throughout firefighting efforts, the township said Tuesday.

"Crews on site have been truly exceptional working long hours in difficult terrain and undertaking extreme physical labour in the heat," the township said.