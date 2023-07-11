Bollywood Bang raises $60,000 for Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon's Bollywood Bang raised $60,000 for Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Organizers of the event handed over a cheque Monday for the amount raised.

Ranvir Nahal says the organization chose the hospital as its beneficiary to honour his late sister, the founder of Bollywood Bang, Dalvir Nahal.

A city councillor, Nahal died while in office in 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Bollywood Bang features all things Indian, from food to music and dancing.

Treasurer Erum Ahmad said presenting the cheque was emotional.

“I think it's huge for Vernon. I think Bollywood Bang is one of the biggest events that Vernon hosts, and to have it in legacy and in tribute to one of my dear friends is amazing. To also intertwine the cultural aspect, and, yeah, it feels really amazing and very emotional,” said Ahmad.

This was the first Vernon Bollywood event since Nahal's passing.

Ahmad said the team had a few hiccups pulling everything together without Nahal, who “usually manned the whole operation.”

“We had to start from scratch, which is really difficult, but I think we have just an amazing team. So we pulled together in the end.”

Nahal's family and members of the Bollywood Bang board presented the cheque to the VJH Foundation.