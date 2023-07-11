Vernon RCMP say dead body found in downtown park

Photo: Google Street View

RCMP confirm the discovery of a sudden death in a downtown Vernon park Friday morning.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says officers were called to assist paramedics about 7:30 a.m. Friday after reports of an unresponsive person in Hidden Park, on 33rd Avenue.

If you haven't heard of the park, that's because, well, it's hidden. The small park is located a couple of blocks behind Shoppers Drug Mart in downtown Vernon, beside BX Creek.

"The person was confirmed to have been deceased prior to the arrival of emergency responders, and no criminality is suspected," says Terleski.

"The BC Coroners Service was notified and is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death."