Metal fence in rural setting offends neighbour

Photo: Shirley Tronnes Partial lake view blocked by metal fence.

A dispute over a fence in the Westshore Estates area of the North Westside could be the first of many as the regional district considers legalizing new types of fencing.

"My eyes are physically distressed when I look out my kitchen window," said Shirley Tronnes.

Tronnes tells Castanet she and her husband Dennis have lived in their home in Westshore Estates for the past 15 years, but their enjoyment of the property took a hit when their neighbour built a privacy fence that cuts off their partial view of the lake.

"We live in a beautiful rural setting and are greatly offended by this fence. It looks like it belongs in an industrial or commercial setting not amongst the trees and residential buildings," Tronnes said.

The neighbours in the area have all gotten along in the past. Tronnes says she spoke to their neighbours who built the fence, and they compromised by lowering it to four feet instead of six along the laneway between the properties.

“If they had built the fence out of wood I wouldn't have been happy, but we wouldn't have said anything. But they have installed an illegal corrugated metal fence.”

The fence, as it stands right now, is illegal under Regional District of Central Okanagan bylaws that state no fence can contain barbed wire, razor wire, electrified wire, sheet metal or corrugated metal.

But an RDCO spokesperson says that bylaw is in the process of being changed in response to other municipalities in B.C. allowing corrugated metal to be used for fencing.

Tronnes will have the opportunity to make her case against the metal fence by letter or in person at a board meeting in August when the bylaw changes are considered.

Tronnes says she understands that not everyone has a view of the lake, but it is something she has enjoyed for 15 years, and is very sad to lose it.

"Every day, when I get up and look out my bedroom window, it makes me feel good. It's a beautiful view and I call that joy. There are lots of things going on in the world that are kind of depressing and sad. So we are very, very blessed… and now that's been taken away," said Tronnes.