Ellison park campers saw flames and smoke before fire crews arrived

Chelsey Mutter

Campers at Ellison Provincial Park saw two to three foot flames and lots of smoke during Sunday's wildfire south of Vernon.

Ayla Davidson says she took the family dog for a walk and ended up walking right past the burn zone, where she saw flames and smoke.

“There was this lady that came out of her trailer yelling ‘Fire! Fire!’ … 'cause they were the ones that were the closest up on the hill by the fire,” says the teenager.

Kashlin Davidson says when her sister, Ayla, came back to their campsite, she went to see the fire with her father.

She says the flames reached about hip height on her or more.

“The lady that came out of the campfire said that teenagers were probably smoking a cigarette or something, and that’s probably what started the fire,” says Kashlin.

She says they began packing up after that, and that everyone was leaving because it was “getting really bad.”

Mike Hunter says he tried to help put the fire out before emergency crews arrived on scene.

He said camp rangers had come around to tell people about the fire and the park operator set up hoses.

He said the fire didn’t appear to be growing very quickly and he didn’t feel like he was in very much danger.

He says it was “suggested” the family leave the area, but campers weren't forced to evacuate.

Hunter says they went into town for a few hours, but were able to return that night.

Fire crews had the fire held after a couple of hours. It was considered under control by Sunday evening.

Evan Schmuland, another camper, was kayaking when the fire broke out.

He says he wasn’t aware of it, until his wife texted him to come back to the beach. The pair packed up their site and were ready to evacuate, but no one told them they had to.

Hannah Buikema was on her way into the campground for a family reunion, but says she wasn’t able to make it to the site Sunday. She turned around while driving up Eastside Road and ended up spending the night in a hotel in Vernon.

BC Wildfire Service had crews mopping up the burn site and monitoring hotspots as of Monday mid-day.

The fire initially broke out about 1 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire is still unknown, with BCWS listing the cause as "under investigation".