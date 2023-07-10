Armstrong Metalfest return this weekend

Get ready to rock the moshpit – Metalfest returns this weekend in Armstrong.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday at the Hassen Arena.

Headliners L.A. thrashers Warbringer, San Francisco tech-death giants Fallujah, festival alumni Enterprise Earth from Spokane, along with the Zenith Passage, H.P. Lovecraft Vale of Pnath, and Juno-Award-winners Striker.

In total, 28 bands will rock the festival.

Expectations are high following last year's record turnout, the first year back after a pandemic hiatus.

"The 2023 edition promises to be an eclectic earth-shaking lineup with bands from across Canada and beyond," organizers say.

The festival typically attracts up to 700 metalheads from Canada and the U.S. for camping, music and celebration.

The festival is put on by non-profit society West Metal Entertainment.

Tickets are $119.99 for a single-day or $179 (advance until July 12) for both. After that, they are $219.99 at the gate.

Click here to purchase.