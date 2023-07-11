Vernon man faces multiple charges despite laser pointing charge being stayed

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Vernon man who had charges dropped after he was accused of pointing a laser at a passing WestJet airliner over the city still has to face the courts.

Blake Everett Dergez will next appear in Vernon court Aug. 21 on a charge of assaulting a peace officer, causing bodily harm.

The charge is related to his arrest on the night of the alleged laser incident in 2021 in Vernon's Beck Park.

Dergez also has a sentencing hearing Oct. 4 on another assaulting a peace officer charge.

A third charge is under a publication ban, but will be tried in Vernon on Oct. 30, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, confirms.

The dates were set Monday.

Dergez was initially charged under the Aeronautics Act with engaging in behaviour that endangers the safety or security of an aircraft in flight. However, the charges were stayed in February.

Dergez remains in custody.