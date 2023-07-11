Vernon's Doug Ross joins BC Games Society as a director

Photo: Castanet

Vernon's former rec services director and team lead on the city's forthcoming Active Living Centre has just been named to a new role with the BC Games Society.

Doug Ross joins the society's board of directors, along with Lisa Craik of Maple Ridge, Sue Griffin of Vancouver, and Mindy Stroet of Prince George.



The board will also see new leadership, as Niki Remesz of Kamloops takes over as board chair at the end of Jamey Paterson's term.

Paterson, of Langley, has been chair since 2017.



The BC Games Society organization that guides the BC Winter and Summer Games, and the Team BC program at the Canada Games.

The board is appointed by the minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport and is responsible for setting policy and direction.

"Congratulations to the new members.... As many have done before them, I know they will contribute to the continued success of the BC Games. The Games bring so many benefits for everyone involved, and they would not be possible without the engagement and dedication of its directors," said minister Lana Popham.

The BC Games Society was established in 1977.

Vernon hosted the BC Winter Games in March.