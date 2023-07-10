Subject dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle in Vernon

Photo: Google Street View

No criminality is suspected in a death in Vernon's Alexis Park neighbourhood.

Vernon RCMP confirm they were called to assist paramedics and firefighters about 10:15 p.m. Sunday after they responded to reports of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

The individual was declared deceased at the scene on the 3900 block of Alexis Park Drive.

"No criminality is suspected, and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const Chris Terleski.



No further information was released.