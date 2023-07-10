Police say serious injuries in targeted attack at Polson Park in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 2:25 p.m.

Vernon RCMP say they are investigating a serious assault that took place in Polson Park Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the scene about 8:30 p.m.

Contrary to tips that someone may have died at the scene, police say the adult victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

A portion of Polson Park was closed to the public to allow officers to continue their investigation.

"The information we have at this point is that this is a targeted incident, and there is no known risk to the public," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2023-11741.

ORIGINAL: 12:40 p.m.

Police are on the scene of what appears to be a death at Polson Park in Vernon.

Multiple police vehicles are pulled off Highway 97 on Hospital Hill, at the wooded area on the edge of the park.

The area has been a frequent scene of homeless camps in recent years, and what appears to be the remnants of a campsite can be seen down a trail.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.

We will update as more information becomes available.

The site is infamous as the campsite of Willy Schneider, who was convicted in 2018 of the murder of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa and was arrested at the park in 2016 after Kogawa's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Vancouver.

Schneider fled the coast and returned to his hometown to hide out before he was arrested.