Police at Polson Park scene of suspected death in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police are on the scene of what appears to be a death at Polson Park in Vernon.

Multiple police vehicles are pulled off Highway 97 on Hospital Hill, at the wooded area on the edge of the park.

The area has been a frequent scene of homeless camps in recent years, and what appears to be the remnants of a campsite can be seen down a trail.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information, but a reliable source tells Castanet someone died at the scene over the weekend.

We will update as more information becomes available.

The site is infamous as the campsite of Willy Schneider, who was convicted in 2018 of the murder of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa and was arrested at the park in 2016 after Kogawa's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Vancouver.

Schneider fled the coast and returned to his hometown to hide out before he was arrested.