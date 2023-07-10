Injured motorcyclist out of hospital, with family in Lumby

Photo: Lani Fanshaw

A young man critically injured in a Lavington collision on his way to visit his mom for Mother's Day is now out of hospital and at home with family in Lumby.

Jake Suttling, who was on a motorcycle, was struck by a pickup on Highway 6.

He suffered severe injuries to both legs, his pelvis, internal organs and wrists, and requires reconstructive dental work.

His mother, Gen Acton, says Suttling returned home Thursday.

"There's been some logistical challenges, but on the whole he is settling in well to start his healing journey at home," says Acton.

She thanked the community "for the love and support you have, and continue to, show our family over this difficult time."

Meanwhile, a fundraiser to pay for Suttling's future medical needs has now topped $14,000.

Acton says they are appealing to ICBC for coverage of a handicapped accessible bathroom, and that her son was found to be "100% not at fault" in the May 14 accident.

"Any money raised from all fundraising activities is directly for Jake's future needs, whatever they may look like at the end of this," she said.

A Jake Suttling Road 2 Recovery Motor Cycle Awareness campaign will be running all summer, ending with a fall fundraiser at Camo Country Weddings and Events on Sept. 30.