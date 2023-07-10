Spallumcheen says crews remain on site at Horseshoe fire

Photo: Sylvia Voets

The Township of Spallumcheen says the Horseshoe Lake wildfire is still being contained.

The fire sparked Friday afternoon, burning close to the cell tower on the mountain above Grandview Flats, west of Otter Lake.

"Crews from the local fire department and BC Wildfire (Service) remain on scene throughout the day, continuing to work on the fire guard and action hot spots as they occur," the township said Monday morning.

All alerts were rescinded over the weekend, but the Spallumcheen Emergency Operations Centre remains active.

"Terrain has been a challenge throughout firefighting efforts, and the supports the township has received by BC Wildfire and surrounding departments has been huge in our ability to get the fire to a contained status," Spallumcheen corporate officer Cindy Webb said in a press release.

"Crews on site have been truly exceptional, working long hours in difficult terrain and undertaking extreme physical labour in the heat."

Trails on Mount Rose Swanson were reopened Sunday, but the public is asked to remain diligent as conditions are "very dry and hot."

The fire was last estimated to have burned 3.22 hectares.

It is believed to have been lightning caused.

If you see fire activity, call the BC Wildfire 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.