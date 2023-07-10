One fire out, another new one over weekend near north end of Mabel Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A small fire east of the northern tip of Mabel Lake is burning out of control.

The Garnet Ridge fire was discovered on Saturday.

It is estimated to have burned half a hectare.

The cause is under investigation.

Meanwhile, a nearby spot fire in the same area was declared out Monday.

To the south, the Star Creek fire north of Sugar Lake continues to be estimated at 10 hectares in size.

It is considered held, which means it is not likely to spread under current conditions.

That fire is believed to be human caused.