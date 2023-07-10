Personnel remain on scene of wildfire at Ellison Provincial Park

Photo: David Pusey

The wildfire at Ellison Provincial Park south of Vernon remains under control with personnel on scene.

BC Wildfire Service says four personnel remained on site into Sunday night, and are expected to return today. They will be monitoring for hot spots and continuing to mop up the area.

The fire was last estimated to have burned 0.6 of a hectare. It broke out about 1 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP evacuated the park, and shut down Eastside Road south of Paddlewheel Park.

Vernon Fire Rescue, BX-Swan Lake Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service responded to the fire. Both ground and aerial crews worked to put the fire out.

There has been no information about the cause of the fire. BCWS currently lists it as “under investigation.”

The wildfire service says it encountered a drone while actioning the fire Sunday afternoon.

Any aircraft “not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire” is illegal, BCWS warns.

Unauthorized flying devices can slow down or shut down aerial fire suppression efforts.