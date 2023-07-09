Wildfire burning south of Vernon near Ellison Provincial Park

Photo: Contributed A wildfire is boring along Okanagan Lake near Ellison Provincial Park.

A new wildfire has broken out near Ellison Provincial Park.

Several people have sent photos and video to Castanet, showing smoke rising from above Okanagan Lake in the vicinity of the park, south of Vernon, along Eastside Road.

Another reader said the fire is close to Outback Lakeside Vacation Homes.

One person says the flames are “taking off like crazy.” They saw fire trucks are on the scene.

Castanet has a reporter on the way to the area.



