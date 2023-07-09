Wildfire burning south of Vernon, Ellison Provincial Park being evacuated

Contributed

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service confirms it has dispatched aerial and ground crews to the scene of the wildfire near Ellison Provincial Park.

At this time it’s unclear exactly how many aircraft and BCWS firefighters are involved in the effort to stop the flames from spreading.



UPDATE 2:05 p.m.

Firefighters from Vernon Fire Rescue Services, BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service are on the scene of the wildfire in Ellison Provincial Park.

Ground and aerial crews are attacking the flames. As of 1:45 p.m., the fire is estimated to be approximately 1 hectare in size.

As a precaution, RCMP are evacuating nearby beach areas and the Ellison Provincial Park campground.

People are being asked to stay away from the area and not to travel towards the fire zone. “This is for the safety of public and emergency responders, and to provide easier access for fire crews,” said a news release from the City of Vernon.

The city said that information will be provided as it becomes available.

Photo: Contributed A helicopter hovers over a wildfire in Ellison Provincial Park.

UPDATE 1:32 p.m.

RCMP are evacuating Ellison Provincial Park.

The wildfire continues to burn out of control and people in the park are being quickly ushered out.

Police are also closing Eastside Road south from Paddlewheel Park.



ORIGINAL 1:00 p.m.

A new wildfire has broken out near Ellison Provincial Park.

Several people have sent photos and video to Castanet, showing smoke rising from above Okanagan Lake in the vicinity of the park, south of Vernon, along Eastside Road.

Another reader said the fire is close to Outback Lakeside Vacation Homes.

One person says the flames are “taking off like crazy.” They saw fire trucks are on the scene.

Castanet has a reporter on the way to the area.