Sun Valley Cruise-In rolls out after weekend show

Chelsey Mutter

Hundreds of cars were on display in Polson Park, Sunday, for the final day of Vernon’s Sun Valley Cruise-In.

The event goes until 3 p.m. Sunday, and is packed with entertainment. There’s food vendors, exhibitors, live music, a pin-up pageant and a wide variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles.

“Well, we're showing off our cars, enjoying the food trucks and seeing a lot of other people that get involved with their cars more or less as a hobby. A lot of us are retired and basically this is what we do,” explained Al Shorny.

Owners say they love coming out to support the community. Some say they’ve made friends over the years and they’ll take turns watching each other's cars and answering questions so they can look at all the vehicles as well.

Martin Bochon said the license plate on his vehicle is an original plate from the '70s. It was first registered to his dad, who has the same name.

He says the car community in the area is huge.

“I’m new to Vernon, in the last seven years, but I do come annually. All the little towns up here that have car shows I try to hit them all to support the community,” Bochon said.

Evert Terhar travelled to Vernon from Prince George, and says his wife was the one to find their 1956 Chevy.

“We like to drive our car and venture out. We're from Prince George, so this is… more of an adventure. So it's a good show, a big show, it’s nice to come to the big ones and see cars you haven't seen before.”

Bochon said it’s nice to be able to share his hobby with others, and to see the appreciation people have for cars.

Shorny said his favourite part of the show was being able to walk through and look at all the different cars on display.

The showcase continues in Polson Park until 3 p.m. on Sunday.