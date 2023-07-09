Horseshoe Lake Wildfire: Evacuation alert rescinded, EOC still active

Photo: Sylvia Voets

The evacuation alert has been rescinded for the Round Lake Road area, crews will remain on site to action hot spots and continue to work on a fire guard.

Spallumcheen said in its morning update that the EOC for the township remains active.

Mount Rose Swanson trails are reopened to the public today, but the township is reminding the public to be vigilant as conditions are still hot and dry.

BCWS says there’s been no overnight change in the size of the Horseshoe Lake Wildfire, and it remains 3.22 hectares.

It says a crew of nine personnel is on site. They’ve set up a 10 foot wet line and are continuing to action the fire.

Spallumcheen says crews on scene have been working long hours in difficult terrain to get the fire under control.

“The terrain has been a challenge throughout fire fighting efforts and the arial support from BC Wildfire has made a huge difference in the ability of ground crews to get the fire held," says the townships update.

“Crews on scene have been truly exceptional working long hours in difficult terrain and undertaking extreme physical labour in the heat to ensure that the fuel free zones guard zones are in place and effective.”