Sun Valley Cruise-In packs downtown Vernon with hotrods

Downtown Vernon looked like a scene out of American Graffiti Saturday evening as Sun Valley Cruise-In participants filled 30th Avenue with hotrods, muscle cars and more.

Dozens of collector cars and specialty vehicles filled four blocks of the street, and hundreds of admirers came out to drool over the enviable machines.

The day had started with a backcountry cruise.

And the Cruise-In will continue Sunday with it's big show at Polson Park.

As many as 350 vehicles are expected to take part, and there will be live music, a pinup contest, swap meet, automotive-related vendors and food trucks on site.

It's the biggest car show of the year in Vernon, and thousands of people typically attend to take in the sights.

Participants have come from as far away as Alberta and the United States.

Sunday's show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.