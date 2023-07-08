Environment Canada warning a severe thunderstorm is heading for the Coquihalla Connector

Photo: DriveBC

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Coquihalla Connector.

Meteorologists are tracking a “severe thunderstorm” capable of producing strong wind gusts, heavy rain and hail potentially as large as a nickel.

“This thunderstorm is located 25 km southeast of Merritt, near the Okanagan Connector Highway 97C. It is moving 15 km/h to the northeast, towards the Okanagan Connector,” the warning states.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.

A heat warning is also in place for the Thompson Okanagan as of Saturday morning.