Vernon Search and Rescue warns about the dangers of cliff jumping

Photo: Leah Martel/file photo

It's an age-old tradition in the Okanagan, but cliff jumping into area lakes brings with it a real — and possibly fatal — danger.

Vernon Search and Rescue's Coralie Nairn said the volunteer group is called to at least one cliff-jumping fatality in their coverage area every year, sometimes more.

They also respond to numerous cliff-jumping injuries every year.

The best advise Nairn can give when it comes to cliff jumping is don't do it, especially if drugs and alcohol are involved.

Nairn said the dangers of cliff jumping are many.

“People don't know what's in the water underneath,” Nairn said.

Typically cliff jumping is done on a hot day, and when a person hits the water, Nairn said they get a “cold-water shock,” which could cause aspiration and lead to drowning.

“People don't realize the velocity they get when jumping from heights,” she said, adding the higher the jump, the higher the velocity and the harder the impact with the water.

According to Adventure Smart, at three metres, or 10 feet, the jumper is travelling at approximately 27 km/h (17mph) when they hit the water. At six metres, or 20 feet, they are going about 40 km/h (25mph).

“Even if the water is deep and you go in feet first, your speed is great enough to cause spinal compression, bone fractures, concussion or a collapsed lung. An awkward entry – landing even slightly off-centre – can have a catastrophic result,” a warning on the website states.

“It is definitely not a safe activity,” Nairn said. “We like to say don't do it, but we know people seek adventure. And avoid alcohol when doing any water activity.”