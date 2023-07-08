Interior Health has issued a toxic drug warning for the Vernon area

Photo: Shutterstock

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert for Vernon.

“The substance sold as down contains high concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepines,” said a statement on the IH website.

The warning states there is a high risk of overdose and a high risk of a fatal overdose.

Side effects of the drug may include amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time.

The health authority warned someone overdosing may not respond to naloxone because of the benzodiazepine.

IH is asking people to consider the following it they are going to use drugs: