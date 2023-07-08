Vernon-based North Okanagan Valley Gleaners has already produced 7.5-million meals this year

Photo: NOVG A family in war-torn Ukraine received much-needed food stocks from the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners.

It is shaping up to be a banner year for the Vernon-based North Okanagan Valley Gleaners.

And that means millions of meals will be shipped to some of the poorest regions on the planet.

“We have already sent out 7.5 million servings of soup mix since January,” said Brad Egerton, with the NOVG, adding the non-profit group delivered 13 million meals in 2022.

The Gleaners operate a processing plant in Lavington, 1051 Whitevale Rd., where they dehydrate vegetables that is used for soup mix. They also dehydrate fruits and collects and ship a wide range of medical supplies.

“Once again, we are directing a large portion to Ukraine. A couple of new areas that we've sent soup this year included a shipment to Syria to help in relief efforts from the earthquake that devastated the region. We also sent a maiden shipment to Sri Lanka.”

The NOVG has already received more than 825,000 pounds of vegetables from farmers.

“This is normally a slow time of year as there are few products being harvested in the spring, however, we've had many new farmers help out for the first time as well as a large increase of vegetables donated from our long-term donors,” Egerton said.

The medical ministry team has also been busy collecting medical equipment up and down the Valley from hospitals and medical facilities.

So far this year, the Gleaners have shipped five 40-foot seacans to Central America and Africa.

Egerton said the ministries that request food or medical equipment normally fund the cost of the shipment.

“Some are very large ministries and some are very small ministries driven by a few individuals that have a passion to make a big difference,” he said. “The latter group includes one of our strongest partners.”

Seeds to Harvest located in the remote hills of Guatemala is run by former Lavington residents Denis and Eileen Nogue.

Egerton said every year Seeds to Harvest raise roughly $15,000 to ship a seacan to Guatamala, however, as the need increases in the region, they are in need of a second seacan - one for food and one for medical equipment.

“Gleaners is trying to raise funds for the second seacan,” Egerton said.

Anyone interested in making a financial donation can call the plant at 250-549-1123 or visit the Gleaners website.

The NOVG have also assisted 74 local families this year with its furniture-giving program through the furniture store the Gleaners operate at 4405 29th St., Vernon.

“We have utilized 15 local partners so far this year including Archways, Turning Points, Slavic Network, local churches, and many more,” Egerton said. “Our goal is to donate 10 per cent of our furniture at the store to those in need regionally.

“Our greatest need as always is increasing our volunteer numbers. We have a diverse range of needs and would appreciate any skill that you can offer. Please come out and join in to make a difference locally and globally.”