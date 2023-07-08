Trap-door spiders spotted in Okanagan

Photo: Nathan Oakes

They are one of the creepiest-looking critters in the Okanagan, and they have been getting a lot of attention lately.

Several people have reached out to Castanet after spotting a 'trap-door' spider, making it today's Bug of the Week.

Looking like a small tarantula, a trap-door spider, also known as a Pacific folding door spider, a member of the tarantuloid family.

And if you see one, consider yourself lucky, or unlucky if you have arachnophobia, because they spend most of their time hidden in the ground under a trap door.

Nathan Oakes recently spotted one in the Okanagan.

Trap-door spiders of various colours and sized can be found in most parts of the world and get their name because they place a silk-hinged trap door over the entrance to their lair – a hole they burrow into the ground - and when prey approaches, they pounce.

They are alerted to the moving meal through vibrations in the ground as the insect walks nearby.

They are not very large and pose no threat to humans as they have no venom.

Have you had an encounter of the creepy crawly kind?

Send us picture at [email protected] and we may feature it as our Bug of the Week.