GoFundMe set up to help Vernon's Gord and Peggy Leighton in their battle with cancer

Photo: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a former Vernon council candidate and his wife who are both battling cancer.

Gord and Peggy Leighton have both been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Gord ran for city council in 2018 and was a proponent of a community radio station, acting as the president of the Vernon Community Radio Society.

Scott McWalter launched the GoFundMe with a goal of raising $10,000.

“In this trying time, we humbly ask for your support, love, and generosity to help ease their burden and provide them with the best possible care and comfort during this challenging journey,” McWalter wrote.

“With both Gord and Peggy fighting this vicious illness simultaneously, we created this GoFundMe campaign with the hope of rallying together to show these two wonderful individuals our support, providing the financial resources they need to navigate through this unimaginable situation.

“In these trying times, we believe in the power of unity and the strength of compassion. Your support will not only provide immense relief to Gord and Peggy, but it will also remind them that they are not alone in this fight.”