Wildfires have been reported north, east and west of Vernon

Photo: BCWS

While BC Wildfire crews tackle the Horseshoe Lake fire in Spallumcheen they are also dealing with two other fires in the area.

According to the BCWS website, the Star Creek fire east of Vernon is burning out of control at 10 hectares in size.

That fire is believed to be human caused and was discovered Friday at 3 p.m.

Crews are also dealing with wildfire between Vernon and Kamloops.

The Weyman Creek fire in the Douglas Plateau is also burning out of control and is estimated to be 0.9 of a hectare.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.