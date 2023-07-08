Horseshoe Lake wildfire remains at 3.2 hectares

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

The Horseshoe Lake wildfire in Spallumcheen remains at 3.2 hectares in size.

"The local fire department monitored it overnight," said BC Wildfire information officer Taylor Shantz.

The fire behavior remains at rank one as it continues to smolder.

A total of six BC Wildfire Crews and one water tender are headed to the wildfire.

ORIGINAL: 7:36 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Taylor Shantz says an update on the Horseshoe Lake wildfire in Spallumcheen will be available around 8:30 a.m.

As of 9 p.m. on Friday, the wildfire was listed at 3.2 hectares in size.

Fire crews noticed a change in behavior.

"We're only [seeing] rank one fire behavior, so lower fire behavior than we were seeing during the afternoon," Shantz said.

Just after 7 p.m. on Friday, the Township of Spallumcheen rescinded the evacuation order issued earlier that day for multiple homes but stated that the entire area would remain on alert through the night.

The township has also now been downgraded to a Level 1 Emergency Operation Center (EOC).