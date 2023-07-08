Horseshoe Lake wildfire now 'being held', fire crews work on keeping it contained

Photo: Sylvia Voets

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.

The Horseshoe Lake wildfire in Spallumcheen has been classified as 'being held' on Saturday afternoon, thanks to the "tremendous" combined efforts of the BC Wildfire personnel and multiple local fire departments.

Armstrong Fire Chief Ian Cummings said the terrain has really challenged crews, making access difficult.

"We've been unable to get any heavy equipment in. We really relied on bucketing from the helicopters and of course, the tankers on Friday. They were a big difference maker," he said.

"It was a really good team effort. We also had some assistance from some of our mutual aid partners, Vernon Fire Rescue sent a truck out to assist and BX Swan Lake sent a truck out to assist too. So it's been a great effort, really hard work from the crews."

The Township of Spallumcheen said in their Saturday afternoon update that the EOC remains active and the evacuation alerts will remain in place throughout the night due to the possibility of high winds and further thunderstorms.

"Crews have taken an aggressive approach with this fire and dealing with hot spots as they occur which has seen positive effects in containing the spread. Today’s efforts centred around the back-breaking work of creating fuel-free zones with upwards of 20 personnel on site," the township added.

The trails on Mount Rose Swanson remain closed.

Eight members of the Armstrong department will remain on site until at least 9 p.m. tonight, alongside BCWS crews.

BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Taylor Shantz said six BCWS members, one water tender and a helicopter remain at the scene helping with mop-up.

The wildfire remains at 3.2 hectares in size.

"I wouldn't expect that to grow going forward now that they have containment lines around it," Shantz added.

Cummings said his team wants to make sure that containment is solid and they will be working the edges heading forward.

"There's going to be products burning in the middle for quite some time, but it really isn't going to be a huge concern. So we want to make sure that the fire doesn't jump any of the guards," he added.

"There's always a possibility, especially over the next few days that something's going to spark up so we're going to have to be aware of that and continue to monitor it. But again, as I said, things are looking much much better today than they were yesterday at the same time."

Fire crews will be back on site Sunday morning starting at 6 a.m. to continue suppression efforts.

Cummings reminds people to be careful when they're out in the backcountry.

"Things are really, really drying out now and with his elevated temperatures and the possible wind coming up, it's just prudent to be careful and observant. If you see something, call it in."

To report signs of wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555, *5555 on a cellphone or report wildfires through the BCWS public mobile app.

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen Evacuation Alert area

UPDATE: 1:56 p.m.

Local fire crews and BC Wildfire personnel continue to address Horseshoe Lake wildfire, which is still classified as out of control.

According to a release from the Township of Spallumcheen, the terrain continues to be a challenge for fire crews, but crews are taking an aggressive approach and dealing with hot spots as they occur.

All evacuation alerts are still in effect.

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

The Horseshoe Lake wildfire in Spallumcheen remains at 3.2 hectares in size.

"The local fire department monitored it overnight," said BC Wildfire information officer Taylor Shantz.

The fire behaviour remains at rank one as it continues to smoulder.

A total of six BC Wildfire Crews and one water tender are headed to the wildfire.

ORIGINAL: 7:36 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Taylor Shantz says an update on the Horseshoe Lake wildfire in Spallumcheen will be available around 8:30 a.m.

As of 9 p.m. on Friday, the wildfire was listed at 3.2 hectares in size.

Fire crews noticed a change in behaviour.

"We're only [seeing] rank one fire behaviour, so lower fire behaviour than we were seeing during the afternoon," Shantz said.

Just after 7 p.m. on Friday, the Township of Spallumcheen rescinded the evacuation order issued earlier that day for multiple homes but stated that the entire area would remain on alert through the night.

The township has also now been downgraded to a Level 1 Emergency Operation Center (EOC).