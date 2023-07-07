Interior Health issues toxic drug alert in Vernon

Photo: The Canadian Press

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert in Vernon.

The health authority says a light purple and pink substance sold as “down” contains high concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

There is a high risk of overdose and high risk of fatal overdose.

The benzodiazepines in the drugs makes the user not respond to life-saving naloxone.

The alert is in place until July 14.

Consider these additional tips if you are going to use drugs: