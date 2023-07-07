217428
Interior Health issues toxic drug alert in Vernon

Toxic drug alert issued

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert in Vernon.

The health authority says a light purple and pink substance sold as “down” contains high concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

There is a high risk of overdose and high risk of fatal overdose.

The benzodiazepines in the drugs makes the user not respond to life-saving naloxone.

The alert is in place until July 14.

Consider these additional tips if you are going to use drugs:

  • Find drug checking locations at www.drugchecking.ca
  • Be aware that benzodiazepine induced sedation is not reversible by naloxone
  • Be aware of risks if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol
  • Use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site if available in your community (OPS)
  • Start with a small amount and space out your doses
  • Carry naloxone and know how to use it
  • Get the Lifeguard app - lifeguarddh.com which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose. Download at the App Store or Google Play.
  • Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you

