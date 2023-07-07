Interior Health issues toxic drug alert in Vernon

Photo: The Canadian Press
Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert in Vernon.
The health authority says a light purple and pink substance sold as “down” contains high concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepines.
There is a high risk of overdose and high risk of fatal overdose.
The benzodiazepines in the drugs makes the user not respond to life-saving naloxone.
The alert is in place until July 14.
Consider these additional tips if you are going to use drugs:
- Find drug checking locations at www.drugchecking.ca
- Be aware that benzodiazepine induced sedation is not reversible by naloxone
- Be aware of risks if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol
- Use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site if available in your community (OPS)
- Start with a small amount and space out your doses
- Carry naloxone and know how to use it
- Get the Lifeguard app - lifeguarddh.com which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose. Download at the App Store or Google Play.
- Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you