Vernon Rib Fest taking place this weekend at Historic O'Keefe Ranch

Tasty barbecue ribs are back in the North Okanagan.

The third annual Vernon Rib Fest is taking place at Historic O'Keefe Ranch today and Sunday.

Organizer Elaine Gallacher said there are three 'ribbers' in attendance serving up barbecue ribs, chicken and all manner of grilled treats.

“We are super excited to be at O'Keefe,” Gallacher said. “O'Keefe has a lot of things happening here all day long and we are part of the activities too.”

Rib Fest is an all-Canadian show this year, with two trucks from Ontario and one from Vancouver Island.

“They are professional barbecue chefs,” Gallacher said.

Admission is free, but people are encouraged to make a donation to O'Keefe Ranch.

“100 per cent of the donations are designated for O'Keefe,” she said. “We have free live music all weekend, free activities for the kids all weekend – there's lots going on.”