Wildfire sparks at Grandview Flats in Spallumcheen forces evacuation of numerous homes

UPDATE 4:39 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Taylor Shantz said the Horseshoe Lake wildfire in Spallumcheen is currently classified as out of control.

The fire has been mapped at 0.8 of a hectare.

“The local fire department is responding alongside BC Wildfire who have a crew onsite, air tankers are actioning it and we have three helicopters also supporting,” Shantz said, adding the fire is burning aggressively.

The township of Spallumcheen has issued evacuation orders for several homes in the area, while placing other homes on evacuation alert.

The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

UPDATE 4:13 p.m.

A BC Wildfire Service air tanker has returned and is now focussing on the north side of the mountain.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

The Township of Spallumcheen issues evacuation orders and alerts around a wildfire at Grandview Flats.

The township has also activated its emergency operations centre.

Crews are on scene with tactical support and BC Wildfire crews have just arrived.

If you have been evacuated you can come to the ESS centre located at the Township Municipal Hall 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

A full list of addresses under evacuation order and alert is here.

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen Red shows evacuation order area, orange is on evacuation alert.

UPDATE 3:29 p.m.

Castanet editor Jon Manchester said the fire is burning less than one km from area farms and he can “see trees candling” and the fire is “creeping slowly down the hill.”

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

An air tanker from Kamloops has been called in to battle the wildfire at Grandview Flats.

Castanet editor Jon Manchester is on scene and said an air tanker has been spotted dropping red fire retardant on the flames.

Manchester said the fire is burning vigorously, but does not know if any homes are threatened at this time.

UPDATE 2:58 p.m.

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department has called upon the BX Swan Lake Fire Department for assistance in battling a wildfire.

The BX Swan Lake "bush truck" is heading to wildfire on Grandview Flats which is believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

ORIGINAL 2:38 p.m.

A new wildfire has sparked north of Vernon in the Grandview Flats area.

Reader photos show trees candling at the top of a ridge said to be between Otter Lake and Round Lake in Spallumcheen.

The fire is burning near a cell tower at the top of the hill.

The BC Wildfire Service map lists the fire as zero hectares in size, but it appears to be growing rapidly.

It is burning out of control.

While the cause is under investigation, reader submissions suggest it may have been started by a lightning strike.