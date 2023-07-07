Wildfire sparks at Grandview Flats in Spallumcheen

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

An air tanker from Kamloops has been called in to battle the wildfire at Grandview Flats.

Castanet editor Jon Manchester is on scene and said an air tanker has been spotted dropping red fire retardant on the flames.

Manchester said the fire is burning vigorously, but does not know if any homes are threatened at this time.

UPDATE 2:58 p.m.

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department has called upon the BX Swan Lake Fire Department for assistance in battling a wildfire.

The BX Swan Lake "bush truck" is heading to wildfire on Grandview Flats which is believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

ORIGINAL 2:38 p.m.

A new wildfire has sparked north of Vernon in the Grandview Flats area.

Reader photos show trees candling at the top of a ridge said to be between Otter Lake and Round Lake in Spallumcheen.

The fire is burning near a cell tower at the top of the hill.

The BC Wildfire Service map lists the fire as zero hectares in size, but it appears to be growing rapidly.

It is burning out of control.

While the cause is under investigation, reader submissions suggest it may have been started by a lightning strike.