Crews get Grandview Flats wildfire in Spallumcheen surrounded by 'effective containment line'

UPDATE: 8:52 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Taylor Shantz said the wildfire in Spallumcheen is now up to 3.2 hectares in size, but has a noticeable change in fire behaviour.

"We're only [seeing] rank one fire behaviour so a lower fire behaviour than we were seeing during the afternoon," she added.

BCWS describes rank one fire characteristics as a smouldering ground fire with no open flame, white smoke and a slow rate of fire spread.

In tandem with the local fire department, BCWS was able to set up an 80 per cent containment line heading into the evening.

"The local fire department will be staying on-site throughout the evening to keep an eye on it," Shantz said.

"The work that the crews were able to do on the ground today in tandem with the air tanker support and the use of three helicopters, they were able to set up a pretty effective containment line."

BCWS crews will return in the morning to continue suppression activities.

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 7:07 p.m.

The Township of Spallumcheen has now rescinded the evacuation order issued earlier Friday for multiple homes but said they are keeping the entire area on alert through the night.

"The Evacuation Order has been rescinded at 18:30 hrs for the east side of Round Lake Road. The entire area (both east and west side) of Round Lake Road remains on alert," they said.

The township has also now been downgraded to a Level #1 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

The entrance to trails on Mount Rose Swanson remains closed and people are asked to avoid these backcountry areas.

"Ground and aerial crews are on scene and continue to work the fire aggressively. Crews will remain on-site throughout the night."

The township said communications will continue to be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under News and Events. The next communication will be provided at 10 a.m. on Saturday or as new information becomes available.

A full list of addresses under evacuation alert is here.

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

UPDATE: 6:07 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Taylor Shantz said the Horseshoe Lake wildfire in Spallumcheen is now up to 1.3 hectares.

The local fire department as well as eight BC wildfire personnel are actioning the fire. They are being supported by three helicopters along with air tankers.

The Township of Spallumcheen has issued evacuation orders for homes on the east side of Round Lake Road, while those on the west side remain on alert.

While wind has been noted to have picked up in the area, Shantz said there are no concerns regarding the weather so far.

"BC Wildfire is aware that there is potential for additional lightning and winds in the area overnight," she added.

The fire is still listed as out of control.

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.

The Township of Spallumcheen has closed access to trails on Mount Rose Swanson as the Horseshoe Lake wildfire continues to burn.

"Please avoid these backcountry areas. Ground and arial crews are on scene and continue to work the fire aggressively," the township says.

Homes on the east side of Round Lake Road are under evacuation order, while those on the west side remain on alert.

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.

As of shortly before 5 p.m., fire behaviour at the Horseshoe Lake fire burning above Grandview Flats in Spallumcheen appeared to be considerably reduced.

The fire was still burning less than a kilometre from homes, but smoke appeared thinner, and open flame was much less visible.

UPDATE 4:39 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Taylor Shantz says the Horseshoe Lake wildfire in Spallumcheen remains classified as out of control.

The fire has been mapped at 0.8 of a hectare.

“The local fire department is responding alongside BC Wildfire, who have a crew on site. Air tankers are actioning it, and we have three helicopters also supporting,” Shantz said, adding the fire is burning aggressively.

The Township of Spallumcheen has issued evacuation orders for several homes in the area, while placing other homes on evacuation alert.

The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

UPDATE 4:13 p.m.

A BC Wildfire Service air tanker has returned and now appears to be focusing on the north side of the ridge, in the area of a cell tower at the crest of the mountain..

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

The Township of Spallumcheen has issued evacuation orders and alerts around the wildfire at Grandview Flats.

The township has also activated its emergency operations centre.

Crews are on scene with tactical support, and BC Wildfire ground crews have just arrived. Armstrong-Spallumcheen firefighters were already on the ground, with 10 at the top of the mountain and more on standby below.

If you have been evacuated, you can go to the ESS centre located at the Township Municipal Hall 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

A full list of addresses under evacuation order and alert is here.

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen Red shows evacuation order area, orange is on evacuation alert.

UPDATE 3:29 p.m.

Castanet editor Jon Manchester at the scene of the Grandview fire says it is burning less than one kilometre from area farms and homes at the bottom of the mountain.

Trees can be seen candling and the fire can be seen “creeping slowly down the hill.”

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

An air tanker from Kamloops has been called in to battle the wildfire at Grandview Flats.

Castanet editor Jon Manchester is on scene and says an air tanker has begun dropping fire retardant on the south flank of the fire.

The fire appears to be burning vigorously.

It's not known if any homes are threatened at this time.

UPDATE 2:58 p.m.

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department has called upon the BX Swan Lake Fire Department for assistance in battling the Grandview wildfire north of Vernon.

The BX Swan Lake "bush truck" is heading to the fire on the mountain above Grandview Flats.

ORIGINAL 2:38 p.m.

A new wildfire has sparked north of Vernon in the Grandview Flats area.

Reader photos show trees candling at the top of a ridge said to be between Otter Lake and Round Lake in Spallumcheen.

The fire is burning near a cell tower at the top of the hill.

The BC Wildfire Service map lists the fire as zero hectares in size, but it appears to be growing rapidly.

It is burning out of control.

While the cause is under investigation, reader submissions suggest it may have been started by a lightning strike.