Work begins to develop Head of the Lake plan for Coldstream

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Coldstream's Head of the Lake plan is beginning to come into focus.

Council will consider a step-by-step work plan for the Head of the Lake Planning Committee, identifying plan elements, stakeholders, engagement strategy and a preliminary timeline.

The plan will eventually come up with a vision for the future of the Kal Beach corridor.

During the initial planning process, council identified the following items in the draft terms of reference:

Kal Beach usage data

Kal Beach design

Kal Beach landscaping

Lake corridor review

Commercial use assessment

User group consultation

Parking lot study

Traffic counts

Non-residential land use study

District staff propose the plan consider existing conditions and usage, the results of consultation, potential beach and lake uses, the surrounding neighbourhood, parking and access, and identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges.

The proposals would be considered a foundation to work forward from.

An initial survey captured more than 800 responses, showing keen resident interest.

"Stakeholder engagement is a very important and positive plan element, but staff always caution that it can slow the process, especially when it can become cumbersome to meet schedules and availability of all parties," a report to council states.

Stakeholders in the Head of the Lake area were identified as Kala Vida Surf Shop, Rail Trail Cafe, Dutch's Campground, Sun Country Cycle, and local trails groups.

Meetings and consultation would be followed by a draft report in October, and potential adoption of a work plan in November.