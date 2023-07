Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Another new fire has been spotted near Sugar Lake in the North Okanagan.

The Star Creek fire is listed as 5.5 hectares in size by the BC Wildfire Service.

It was discovered Thursday.

It is currently burning out of control and is believed to be human caused.

It's located just north of Sugar Lake.

A spot fire west of Sugar Lake that was discovered Thursday is no longer listed on the wildfire service website.