Splatsin call for traffic light in wake of fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 97A

Photo: Splatsin First Nation

The North Okanagan's Splatsin First Nation is calling for the installation of a traffic light on Highway 97A after the death of a band member in Enderby.

"Splatsin is saddened to report that band member Harry Joseph Jones Jr. was killed while crossing Highway 97A near the Splatsin Community Centre on the evening of Saturday, July 1," the band says.

Jones, a well-known and much-loved member of the community, was struck by a car while crossing the highway in a marked crosswalk at Canyon Road.

"This tragic event has severely impacted our entire community," says Splatsin Coun. Sabrina Vergata.

"We are all in mourning for our dear Harry, who was simply trying to cross the road at a designated crosswalk."

Jones, 62, died at the scene.

He was well-known "as a kind person, a talented artist, and a colourful personality. He was an active participant in many of the band's community events," Vergata said in a press release.

Splatsin is calling upon the Ministry of Transportation to install a traffic light at the crosswalk.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that this preventable tragedy occurred," says Vergata.

"This outcome is a direct result of poor crosswalk lighting. For such a busy highway, a regular set of traffic lights is needed as soon as possible to ensure that pedestrians may safely cross in the future and tragedies like this do not happen again."

A wake for Jones is taking place today at the Splatsin Community Centre, where his artwork will be on display. A funeral and burial will happen Monday, at the Splatsin Cemetery.