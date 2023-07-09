Almost $300,000 in gaming grants for Vernon-area community groups

Photo: Jon Manchester

North Okanagan community groups will share in almost $300,000 in funding from provincial gaming grants.

The North Okanagan Childcare Society (Maven Lane) will receive $100,000.

The Vernon Science & Discovery Society, which operates the Okanagan Science Centre in Polson Park will receive $86,000.

The Community Dental Access Centre in Vernon is the recipient of $55,000.

And the Whitevalley Community Resource Centre in Lumby gets $52,975.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the funding will allow the organizations to continue delivering important programs that improve quality of life in the North Okanagan.

The grants are part of nearly $61 million distributed across the province.

"Vernon-Monashee is a community that's full of life, and we are grateful to have many non-profit organizations and great individuals providing exceptional services to people. They continuously step up for the people that need it most, and they all do amazing work," Sandhu said in a press release.

"Through funding local social and community service organizations, our community is growing stronger."